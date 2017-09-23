Duterte says he became local millionaire due to inheritance

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2017 file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the 113th Founding Anniversary of the Bureau of Internal Revenue in metropolitan Manila. The Philippine president says he became a local millionaire at a young age due to inheritance and reiterated he has no unexplained wealth as alleged by his leading critic, who questioned his claim that he was born into an impoverished family. Aaron Favila, File AP Photo