Pakistan says 'terrorists' inside Afghanistan kill officer

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 6:14 AM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's army says "terrorists" across the border in Afghanistan have opened fire on a newly built border post in recently cleared Rajgal Valley, killing a young officer.

A military statement says the attackers targeted the post Saturday morning where post commander Lt. Arsalan Alam was fatally shot.

The army recently cleared the Rajgal Valley along the border in the Khyber tribal region and established a number of border posts to check cross-border movement.

Militants who had sanctuaries in the valley and other adjoining tribal regions have escaped across the porous border. They often strike from inside Afghanistan and sometimes cross the border to hit Pakistani forces.

