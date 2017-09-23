Nation & World

Indian spiritual guru arrested for allegedly raping woman

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 6:33 AM

NEW DELHI

Police have arrested a popular Indian spiritual guru, the second in the past month, for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman in western India.

Police officer Jaisingh Nathawat said the woman, whose parents have been followers of 70-year-old Kaushlendra Prapannacharya Falahari Maharaja, complained that the guru assaulted her on Aug. 7 at his headquarters in Alwar, a town in Rajashtan state.

She said the spiritual guru warned her against telling anyone about the assault, but she decided to break her silence after another self-proclaimed guru, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, was tried and sentenced to 20 years in prison last month for raping two followers in northern Haryana state.

Falahari Maharaja faces 10 years in prison if convicted.

Religious sects have huge followings in India and also wield considerable political clout.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake

Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake 1:26

Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake
Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council 1:14

Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council
Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success 1:05

Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success

View More Video