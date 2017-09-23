Nation & World

Authorities: Virginia deputy, suspect shot at traffic stop

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 11:23 AM

MONROE, Va.

Authorities in central Virginia say a deputy was shot in the head during a traffic stop and a suspect was injured when another deputy returned fire.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Saturday that deputies initiated a traffic stop Friday night at a post office in Monroe.

The sheriff's office says a passenger in the vehicle produced a handgun and shot a deputy in the head.

The sheriff's office says the deputy was treated and released. The suspect is still being treated.

The department has asked Virginia State Police to investigate.

No further details were immediately released.

