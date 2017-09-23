Expansion work closes busiest US-Mexico border crossing

In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 photo, construction continues on a new curve along California's Interstate 5, as it approaches the border with Tijuana, Mexico, in San Diego. The San Diego to Tijuana border crossing, busiest border crossing in the United States will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to Mexico. The weekend border closure is to allow for the removal of a large metal canopy spanning over all the southbound lanes into Mexico. Gregory Bull AP Photo