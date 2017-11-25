Nation & World

Bali volcano hurls ash for second time in a week

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 07:07 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

A volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali has erupted for the second time in a week but authorities said its alert level remains unchanged.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said the ash column from Mount Agung rose 1,500 meters (4,900 feet) following an eruption at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the volcano's alert status remains at the second-highest level.

The eruptions on Saturday and Tuesday were both relatively minor.

An exclusion zone around the volcano extends 7.5 kilometers (4.5 miles) from the crater in places

About 25,000 people have been unable to return to their homes since September, when Agung showed signs of activity for the first time in more than half a century.

