Teenager detained at Canada border; grandmother found dead

ASSOCIATED PRESS

November 25, 2017 08:57 AM

MIAMI

U.S. Border patrol agents have detained a Florida teenager trying to enter Canada whom police want to interview in connection with the death of his grandmother.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced late Friday that the 15-year-old was stopped near Buffalo, New York.

Officials in Florida had been looking for the boy and his 53-year-old grandmother since Wednesday, when they failed to pick up the teen's father at the airport. She had been watching her grandson while her son was on vacation.

Police said the homes of the teen and his grandmother were ransacked.

A body believed to be of the grandmother was found Friday. It had been buried in a shallow, backyard grave.

Police did not call the teen a suspect but said they want to talk to him.

