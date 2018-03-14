Ford recalls 1.4 million vehicles because the steering wheels can detach

There are a few essentials for driving any vehicle — pedals, tires and a steering wheel among other parts.
Ford’s admitted failure to properly develop steering wheels for 1.4 million vehicles — loose bolts could cause the steering wheel to detach — has sparked a massive recall. The company has learned that at least two crashes were caused by the faulty manufacturing.
Ford Motor said in a Wednesday release that there is a recall for 2014 through 2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ models. Ford dealers will fix dysfunctional cars for free.
The issue with the steering wheel is that its bolt “may not maintain torque, allowing the bolt to loosen over time, and if not serviced, a steering wheel could potentially detach and lead to a loss of steering control and increased risk of a crash,” according to the release. Dealers will replace existing bolts with a longer bolt that has a “more robust thread engagement and larger nylon patch placed properly for proper torque retention.”
Customers who purchased 2014 through 2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ models will be notified as to when they can bring their vehicles in for repairs.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
