About 600,000 pacifier, teether holders recalled amid choking concerns

There only a few things babies should in their mouths, pacifiers and teethers among them.
But a Consumer Product Safety Commission alert has put one brand of pacifier and teether holders in headlines.
“The snap can detach from the pacifier’s ribbon, posing a choking hazard for young children,” according to the CPSC.
The CPSC’s alert includes a recall for about 600,000 Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier and teether holders, which were sold in eight styles, including giraffes, zebras, turtles, reindeer, frog, spring bunny, deer and bunny. Those who have bought the recalled pacifier and teether holders should not allow children to have them and should contact Handi-Craft for instructions to replace the product.
Items included in the recall have these codes: RICH0615, RICH0715, RICH0815, RICH1215, RICH0516, RICH0616, RICH0716, RICH1116, RICH1016, RICH0916, RICH1216, RICH0317, RICH0417, RICH0517, RICH0617, RICH0717, RICH0817 and RICH0917. The codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder.
The pacifier and teether holders were manufactured in China and sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Walmart, Toys R Us and Amazon.com for about $10 from August 2015 to March 2018.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
