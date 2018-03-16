About 600,000 pacifier, teether holders recalled amid choking concerns

More Videos

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking 88

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

Pause
Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car 10

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car

Baby Fiona Shows Off Speed in Cincinnati Zoo's Hippo Enclosure 17

Baby Fiona Shows Off Speed in Cincinnati Zoo's Hippo Enclosure

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store 39

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store

Getting sick: Fact vs. fiction 82

Getting sick: Fact vs. fiction

Giant 'Hogzilla' wild boar spotted raiding dumpster in Hong Kong 30

Giant "Hogzilla" wild boar spotted raiding dumpster in Hong Kong

Victims' father tries to attack Nassar in court 114

Victims' father tries to attack Nassar in court

Video shows masked man police say helped trolley operator stage fake assault 13

Video shows masked man police say helped trolley operator stage fake assault

This killer whale can 'talk' 59

This killer whale can "talk"

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 27

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can also help identify them quickly. Video provided U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can also help identify them quickly. Video provided U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Nation & World

About 600,000 pacifier, teether holders recalled amid choking concerns

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

March 16, 2018 10:42 AM

There only a few things babies should in their mouths, pacifiers and teethers among them.

But a Consumer Product Safety Commission alert has put one brand of pacifier and teether holders in headlines.

“The snap can detach from the pacifier’s ribbon, posing a choking hazard for young children,” according to the CPSC.

The CPSC’s alert includes a recall for about 600,000 Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier and teether holders, which were sold in eight styles, including giraffes, zebras, turtles, reindeer, frog, spring bunny, deer and bunny. Those who have bought the recalled pacifier and teether holders should not allow children to have them and should contact Handi-Craft for instructions to replace the product.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Items included in the recall have these codes: RICH0615, RICH0715, RICH0815, RICH1215, RICH0516, RICH0616, RICH0716, RICH1116, RICH1016, RICH0916, RICH1216, RICH0317, RICH0417, RICH0517, RICH0617, RICH0717, RICH0817 and RICH0917. The codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder.

The pacifier and teether holders were manufactured in China and sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Walmart, Toys R Us and Amazon.com for about $10 from August 2015 to March 2018.

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking 88

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

Pause
Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car 10

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car

Baby Fiona Shows Off Speed in Cincinnati Zoo's Hippo Enclosure 17

Baby Fiona Shows Off Speed in Cincinnati Zoo's Hippo Enclosure

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store 39

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store

Getting sick: Fact vs. fiction 82

Getting sick: Fact vs. fiction

Giant 'Hogzilla' wild boar spotted raiding dumpster in Hong Kong 30

Giant "Hogzilla" wild boar spotted raiding dumpster in Hong Kong

Victims' father tries to attack Nassar in court 114

Victims' father tries to attack Nassar in court

Video shows masked man police say helped trolley operator stage fake assault 13

Video shows masked man police say helped trolley operator stage fake assault

This killer whale can 'talk' 59

This killer whale can "talk"

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 27

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

View More Video