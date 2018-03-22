Teen shows how not to pass your driving test

Some people fail a driver's test by missing the mark on parallel parking, making an incomplete stop or improperly changing lanes.
But a teenager from Monticello, Minnesota used innovation to earn a failing grade.
The Buffalo Police Department issued a statement Thursday on the girl's driving test, one that ended inside the examination station building.
The teenager "was in the process of taking her road test at the driver's license exam station... when she inadvertently put the vehicle in drive instead of reverse," the statement said. "This led to the vehicle lurching forward when she accelerated, causing the vehicle to move forward and over the curb, striking the building housing the exam station office."
The crash caused "significant" damage to the vehicle and building, and the examiner in the passenger seat was taken to a hospital for her injuries. The driver was not injured and will not be charged, according to police.
