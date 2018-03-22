A teenager crashed her vehicle during a driving test in Minnesota.
A teenager crashed her vehicle during a driving test in Minnesota. Buffalo Police Department
A teenager crashed her vehicle during a driving test in Minnesota. Buffalo Police Department

Nation & World

Teen shows how not to pass your driving test

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

March 22, 2018 06:49 PM

Some people fail a driver's test by missing the mark on parallel parking, making an incomplete stop or improperly changing lanes.

But a teenager from Monticello, Minnesota used innovation to earn a failing grade.

The Buffalo Police Department issued a statement Thursday on the girl's driving test, one that ended inside the examination station building.

The teenager "was in the process of taking her road test at the driver's license exam station... when she inadvertently put the vehicle in drive instead of reverse," the statement said. "This led to the vehicle lurching forward when she accelerated, causing the vehicle to move forward and over the curb, striking the building housing the exam station office."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The crash caused "significant" damage to the vehicle and building, and the examiner in the passenger seat was taken to a hospital for her injuries. The driver was not injured and will not be charged, according to police.

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

  Comments  