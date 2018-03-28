Trump shoots back: '2nd Amendment will NEVER be repealed'

Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens set off a firestorm Tuesday when he penned an op-ed for the New York Times calling for the Second Amendment to be repealed.
The piece elicited a response from media figures and politicians across the country — including the president.
Never miss a local story.
"THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED!" As much as Democrats would like to see that happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY," Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court."
Trump's declaration on Twitter comes just days after groups led by students took to the streets on Saturday across the nation, including State College, calling for increased gun control measures.
The op-ed Republican former justice argues that the Second Amendment is outdated, has given lobbying groups like the National Riffle Association too much power and makes it too difficult to pass effective gun legislation.
"Rarely in my lifetime have I seen the type of civic engagement schoolchildren and their supporters demonstrated in Washington and other major cities throughout the country this past Saturday," Stevens wrote. "These demonstrations demand our respect. They reveal the broad public support for legislation to minimize the risk of mass killings of schoolchildren and others in our society."
The op-ed elicited support from gun activists and liberals across the country, including outspoken San Antonia Spurs basketball coach Gregg Popovich.
"Even if they changed the age limit, it's all a Band-Aid," he told USA Today. " ... The real discussion should be about the Second Amendment. Is it useful? Does it serve its purpose the way it was supposed to in the beginning? That discussion should be had."
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, of California, said Tuesday that it's unlikely that the Second Amendment would be repealed.
While speaking with reporters in Los Angeles, Feinstein said that following the weekend of "March for Our Lives" protests, there is greater momentum behind a push to pass tougher guns laws Congress, which she believes to be a more likely way to address gun violence than a Second Amendment repeal.
Feinstein is probably correct, as in order for a constitutional amendment to be repealed, it would require a vote by two-thirds of Congress and ratification by three-fourths of the states.
A recent poll by Fox News shows that the majority of those polled support tougher gun measures such as universal background checks, required mental health checks, raising the legal age to buy to 21, having armed guards in schools and a ban on assault weapons. Another poll, however, found that while most people support these measures, they find it unlikely that Congress will act and pass any gun legislation.
White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed Stevens' op-ed on Wednesday, saying that the president and the administration still fully support the Second Amendment.
"We think that the focus has to remain on removing weapons from dangerous individual, not on blocking Americans from their constitutional rights," she said during a White House press conference.
As for the president's proclamation that Republicans "must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court," The Associated Press points out that as justices are appointed by presidents and confirmed by the Senate, rather than elected, no party can technically "hold" the Supreme Court.
Justices of a particular political party can, however, hold the majority in the court.
Of the current nine justices, the four considered to be the most conservative were appointed by Republican presidents, while the four more liberal justices were appointed by Democrats. Anthony Kennedy, often considered as the swing vote, was appointed by Republican President Ronald Reagan.
Filling the next Supreme Court vacancy, should one arise during his term, with another conservative-leaning judge will be easier for Trump if Republicans can expand their current 51-49 Senate majority in November’s elections.
Comments