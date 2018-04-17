What’s happening to the guns being pulled from the shelves at Dick’s?

Dick’s Sporting Goods is destroying all the assault-style guns it removed from its shelves in February, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Typically, a retailer returns unsold merchandise to the manufacturer. But in this case, the Pittsburgh-based company has decided to destroy them.
“We are in the process of destroying all firearms and accessories that are no longer or sale as a result of our February 28th policy change,” a spokeswoman told the Post-Gazette. “We are destroying the firearms in accordance with federal guidelines and regulations.”
The retailer, which is the parent company of Field and Stream, made the decision in February to stop selling assault-style weapons after the Valentine’s Day school massacre in Parkland, Fla., in which a similar type of weapon was used. The company also said it would raise the minimum age for all gun sales to 21, and cease the sale of all high-capacity magazines and other accessories used with weapons similar to the AR-15.
Comments