The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Saturday, August 27, 2016
Thunderstorm activity will continue across portions of the Plains and the Midwest on Saturday, while a warm and dry weather pattern is expected along the East Coast.
A wave of low pressure associated with a warm frontal boundary will drift across the central third of the country. This frontal boundary will produce showers and thunderstorms over portions of the central Plains, the northern Plains, the Midwest, the Tennessee Valley and the Mid-Atlantic. Locally heavy rain will be possible in northeast South Dakota and Minnesota. A ridge of high pressure will stay parked over the Northeast, keeping conditions fairly dry from New England to the northern Mid-Atlantic. Widespread highs in the 90s can be expected from the Plains to the Mid-Atlantic.
Meanwhile, a tropical disturbance will focus over the northern Gulf of Mexico. This disturbance will generate showers and thunderstorms across a large portion of the Gulf Coast.
Just to the west, daytime heating will trigger monsoonal thunderstorms over parts of the Four Corners. A ridge of high pressure over the eastern Pacific should keep most areas west of the Continental Divide clear of precipitation. High temperatures will drop several degrees below normal over southern California as a weak trough of low pressure shifts over the area. Temperatures will also cool down over the northwestern corner of the country as a cold frontal boundary approaches the region.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Friday have ranged from a morning low of 28 degrees at Pinedale, Wyo. to a high of 102 degrees at Bullhead City, Ariz.
