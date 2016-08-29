Driver in fatal wreck previously cited for no license

Louisiana State Police say a bus driver accused of killing two people in a five-vehicle wreck on Sunday had been ticketed Aug. 5 for driving without a license.
Trooper Melissa Matey says 37-year-old Denis Yasmir Amaya Rodriguez of Honduras was driving a smaller vehicle when he was cited earlier this month.
On Sunday, he was driving the bus that hit a firetruck and other vehicles Sunday, killing two and injuring 36.
The firetruck was blocking traffic while police investigated an earlier crash on I-10 near LaPlace, about 30 miles west of New Orleans.
State police said Sunday that two men were in critical condition and two were seriously injured. Matey says one remains in critical condition. But hospitals report that two are in fair condition and one has been released.
