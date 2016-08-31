Senators allied with President Dilma Rousseff sought Wednesday to minimize damage ahead of an almost-certain decision to oust her with a successful request to break up the vote into two questions.
The petition came at the beginning of the final session of a trial to decide whether to move Rousseff permanently as the leader of Latin America's most populous country.
Brazil's first female president is accused of breaking fiscal laws in her management of the federal budget, allegations she strongly denies.
Originally, the vote to remove Rousseff from the presidency at the same time would also have banned her from holding public office for eight years. But now, senators will decide separately on whether she can remain in public office in a different post.
Sen. Humberto Costa, from Rousseff's Workers' Party, argued that the two issues — her removal from office and a ban from public office — be considered separately.
"The punishment is disproportional in relation to the crime she is accused of," he said.
Chief Justice Ricardo Lewandowski, presiding over the trial, granted the request over the objections of several senators.
Wednesday's session, the sixth day of the trial, began just hours after the body adjourned in the pre-dawn hours after nearly 17 hours of debate.
The petition to separate the two issues was tacit recognition that Rousseff's chances of surviving in office were slim.
Passionate closing arguments by Rousseff's accusers and speeches by her allies appeared to do little to tip the balance in her favor in the hours before the impeachment decision.
Most of the senators making statements Tuesday night and early Wednesday attacked Rousseff, blaming her for Brazil falling into its deepest recession in decades and saying she ignored signs of an economic slowdown.
Janaina Paschoal, the lawyer leading the case against Rousseff, said the suspended president had committed fraud when breaking fiscal laws.
"We are not dealing with a little accounting problem," she said. "The fraud was documented."
Paschoal then broke into tears as she asked for Rousseff's forgiveness for making the president suffer.
Rousseff's defense attorney, Jose Eduardo Cardozo, also got emotional after closing his case and called Paschoal's teary comments "insulting."
The presentations came in the final phase of a political fight that has polarized Brazil since the impeachment measure was introduced in the lower Chamber of Deputies late last year.
For Rousseff to be removed, at least 54 of the 81 senators must vote in favor. Local media have reported that at least 52 senators have said they will vote for ouster, while roughly 18 are opposed and 11 have not said. In May, the same body voted 55-22 to impeach and suspend her.
Allies of Rousseff have signaled that if she is removed from office, they will take the case to the Supreme Court. But several motions filed to the country's highest court throughout the impeachment proceedings have failed.
Rousseff, a former guerrilla fighter who was tortured and imprisoned during the country's dictatorship, says she broke no laws and notes that previous presidents used similar accounting measures.
On Monday, she argued before senators that she was forced to make tough choices on the budget in the face of declining revenues and a refusal by opponents in Congress to work with her.
"I know I will be judged, but my conscience is clear. I did not commit a crime," Rousseff told senators in a 30-minute address.
Rousseff had sharp words for her vice president, Michel Temer, who took over when she was temporarily suspended and will finish her term through 2018 if the Senate permanently removes her.
She called him a "usurper" who in May named a Cabinet of all white men in a country that is more than 50 percent non-white. Temer's Cabinet has been roundly criticized for its lack of diversity, with three ministers were forced to step down within a month of taking office because of corruption allegations.
Rousseff asserted that impeachment was the price she paid for refusing to quash a wide-ranging police investigation into the state oil company Petrobras, saying that corrupt lawmakers conspired to oust her to derail the investigation into billions in kickbacks at the oil giant.
Rousseff said it was "an irony of history" she would be judged for crimes she did not commit, by people accused of serious crimes.
---
Associated Press writer Mauricio Savarese reported this story in Brasilia and AP writer Peter Prengaman reported from Rio de Janeiro.
---
Mauricio Savarese on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/MSavarese
Adriana Gomez Licon on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/peterprengaman
Comments