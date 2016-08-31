Mexico wonders why its president is meeting with Trump

Mexico has awakened to the news that President Enrique Pena Nieto is going to meet with Republican candidate Donald Trump Wednesday, and many Mexicans don't like it.
Many felt the Republican had left Pena Nieto flat-footed by accepting an invitation the Mexican president had made simply for appearances' sake. Trump is widely loathed in Mexico for calling migrants from the country "rapists" and "murders" among other insults.
Mexico City-based security analyst Alejandro Hope suggested that Pena Nieto "wanted to invite Hillary (Clinton), but that meant inviting both of them, and nobody thought Trump would accept first."
He added: "What's in it for Mexico? "
The newspaper El Universal wrote in an editorial that Trump "caught Mexican diplomats off guard" by accepting the invitation.
