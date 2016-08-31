The Latest: Vote nears on whether to remove Brazil president

The Latest on the impeachment trial of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (all times local):
11:20 a.m.
Brazil's Senate has begun its final session in a trial that will decide the fate of President Dilma Rousseff.
Brazil's first female president, is accused of breaking fiscal responsibility laws in her management of the federal budget. She denies wrongdoing, and frequently points out that previous presidents used similar accounting measures.
Supreme Court Justice Ricardo Lewandowski is overseeing the proceedings. He's scheduled to present a summary of the six-day trial before voting begins.
If 54 of 81 senators vote in favor, Rousseff will be removed from office. The same body voted 55-22 in May to impeach and suspend Rousseff.
The vote is expected later Wednesday.
