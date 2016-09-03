AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

FBI publishes notes on Clinton's use of private email
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton told the FBI she relied on her staff not to send emails containing classified information to the private email server she used as secretary of state.
The revelation came Friday as the FBI, in a rare step, published scores of pages summarizing interviews with Clinton and her top aides from the recently closed criminal investigation into her use of a private email server in the basement of her Chappaqua, New York, home.
The Democratic presidential nominee told the FBI she never sought or asked permission to use a private server or email address during her tenure as the nation's top diplomat from 2009 to 2013. A prior review by the State Department's internal watchdog concluded the practice violated several polices for the safekeeping and preservation of federal records.
The latest developments highlight competing liabilities for Clinton. Either she made a conscious effort to prevent a full public accounting of her tenure at State or she was nonchalant about decisions with national security consequences and risks. The first scenario plays into Republican arguments and voter concerns about her trustworthiness and transparency, while the second casts doubt on her pitch as a hyper-competent, detail-driven executive.
Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon said Friday the campaign was pleased the FBI had released the documents.
Highlights of FBI notes on Clinton email investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI on Friday took the unusual step of releasing to the public documents related to its yearlong investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state. The documents include a summary of her July interview with FBI agents as well as a detailed chronology of steps that investigators took in deciding whether criminal charges were warranted.
Here are some of the highlights from the documents:
IT ALL STARTED WHEN ...
Clinton told the FBI that she directed her aides in early 2009 to create a private email account and that, "as a matter of convenience," it was moved onto an email system maintained by her husband's staff.
She said she was aware a private email server was located in the basement of her Chappaqua, New York, home but had no knowledge of the "hardware, software and security protocols used to construct and operate the server."
China ratifies Paris climate deal ahead of G-20 summit
BEIJING (AP) — China announced on Saturday that it has ratified the emissions-cutting agreement reached last year in Paris, giving a big boost to efforts to bring the accord into effect by the end of this year.
The United States was also expected to announce that it was formally joining the Paris Agreement in advance of the Group of 20 summit that starts Sunday in in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.
The White House announced President Barack Obama would speak about climate change shortly after landing Saturday.
While tensions have risen between Beijing and Washington during Obama's term over issues including cyber hacking, the South China Sea and the planned deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in China's neighbor South Korea, combating climate change is one area where both countries have stressed they can work together.
China is the top emitter of man-made carbon dioxide emissions, and the United States is second. Together, they produce 38 percent of the world's man-made carbon dioxide emissions.
After slamming Florida, Hermine threatens East Coast
DEKLE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The first hurricane to hit Florida in more than a decade wiped away beachside buildings and toppled trees onto homes Friday before plowing inland on a path that could send it rolling up the densely populated East Coast with heavy rain, high winds and flooding.
Hermine (her-MEEN) quickly weakened to a tropical storm and was spinning inland along the North Carolina coast late Friday. But the National Hurricane Center predicted it would regain hurricane strength late in the weekend after emerging over the Atlantic Ocean. The system could then lash coastal areas as far north as Connecticut and Rhode Island through Labor Day.
"Anyone along the U.S. East Coast needs to be paying close attention this weekend," said Dennis Feltgen, a spokesman for the National Hurricane Center.
In Florida, Hermine's main impact came in the form of power outages and damage from storm surges. A homeless man south of Gainesville died when a tree fell on him, Gov. Rick Scott said.
He later took to a Blackhawk helicopter to visit the coastal communities of Cedar Key and Steinhatchee hit hard by the damage from flooding and storm surge that crumpled docks and washed out homes and businesses.
Obama's Asian pivot leaves closer ties, new challenges
BEIJING (AP) — As Barack Obama embarks on what is likely to be his final trip to Asia as president, attention is returning to what is known as the U.S. "pivot" to the continent launched during his first term.
The policy adjustment aimed to reinforce alliances and shift military assets to a region that has grown in importance alongside the rise of China as a global economic and political power. A look at some of the impacts on different countries in the Asia-Pacific region:
CHINA: KEY ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP MEETS REGIONAL RIVALRY
The U.S. shift of focus to Asia has been driven by China's emergence as a global force and America's rival in the region. Such frictions have persisted despite an economic relationship that has seen the world's largest economies and biggest military spenders amass two-way trade of more than $600 billion in 2015.
Philippine leader declares 'state of lawlessness' after bomb
DAVAO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared a "state of lawlessness" Saturday after suspected Abu Sayyaf extremists detonated a bomb that killed 14 people and wounded about 70 in his southern hometown.
Duterte, who inspected the scene of Friday night's attack at a night market in downtown Davao city, said his declaration that covers the southern Mindanao region did not amount to an imposition of martial law. It would allow troops to be deployed in urban centers to back up the police in setting up checkpoints and increasing patrols, he said.
An Abu Sayyaf spokesman, Abu Rami, claimed responsibility for the blast near the Jesuit-run Ateneo de Davao University and a five-star hotel, but Duterte said investigators were looking at other possible suspects, including drug syndicates, which he has targeted in a bloody crackdown.
"These are extraordinary times and I supposed that I'm authorized to allow the security forces of this country to do searches," Duterte told reporters at the scene of the attack, asking the public to cooperate and be vigilant.
"We're trying to cope up with a crisis now. There is a crisis in this country involving drugs, extrajudicial killings and there seems to be an environment of lawless violence," said Duterte, who served as mayor of Davao for years before elected to the presidency in June.
Brock Turner leaves jail, gets hate mail for sexual assault
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Brock Turner, the former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting a young woman on campus, was handed a package by guards as he exited a California jail on Friday after serving half of his six-month sentence: A big packet of hate mail.
Turner's early release for good behavior was the latest turn in a case that sparked a widespread outcry by many who believed he was given preferential treatment and too light of a sentence for the January 2015 assault. For hours after his pre-dawn release from the Santa Clara County jail, about 200 people demonstrated outside, calling for the judge in the case to resign.
Wearing a wrinkled dress shirt, Turner walked with his head down and didn't say a word as he made his way through a gauntlet of television camera lights and into a waiting SUV. The 21-year-old intends to live with his parents near Dayton, Ohio, where he is required to register for life as a sex offender.
There, about a dozen protesters stood outside the Turner's home in Sugarcreek Township, as police watched. One man's hand-lettered sign said "Let only pain & misery fall upon those who rape their fellow person."
Turner was convicted of assaulting the woman near a trash bin after they drank heavily at a fraternity party. The woman had passed out and Turner was on top of her when confronted by two graduate students passing by on bicycles. They chased and tackled him when he tried to flee, holding him on the ground until police arrived.
Trump supporter's 'taco trucks' remark draws mockery
PHOENIX (AP) — A Hispanic Donald Trump supporter's assertion that without Trump there could one day be "taco trucks on every corner" in the U.S. stirred ridicule, not to mention hunger, across the internet Friday.
Hundreds of tweets with the hashtag "taco trucks on every corner" popped up on Twitter, most of them from people salivating for the tortilla-wrapped food.
The social media onslaught was in reaction to a Thursday night interview on MSNBC with Latinos for Trump founder Marco Gutierrez, who said the Mexican culture is "dominant" and "imposing" before issuing his taco warning.
The opportunity to poke fun at Gutierrez's remarks was too hard for many to pass up. Celebrities such as actors Patton Oswalt and Eva Longoria Baston jokingly referenced the hashtag in tweets. Various memes with statements such as "Election day is now officially Taco Tuesday" were also circulating.
Some groups drove the taco-truck comment further with real trucks.
SpaceX scouring data for clues to launch pad explosion
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX is scouring computer and video data for clues to the devastating launch pad explosion that destroyed a rocket and satellite.
Thursday's accident occurred during a prelaunch test, eight minutes before the engines on SpaceX's Falcon rocket were supposed to briefly fire. The rocket was being fueled when a huge fireball erupted.
On Friday, SpaceX said it has begun reviewing 3,000 channels of computer and video data, covering a time period of just 35 to 55 milliseconds. The trouble appears to have originated somewhere near the liquid oxygen tank in the upper stage.
SpaceX said it's unclear how badly the pad was damaged at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. But the company pointed out that it has two other pads, one at neighboring Kennedy Space Center that was formerly used to launch NASA's shuttles, and another in California. SpaceX said these two pads can support the company's upcoming launches, until the damaged complex can be fixed.
The Kennedy pad should be ready to handle Falcon launches as early as November, according to SpaceX. That's the site where the company plans to launch NASA astronauts to the International Space Station in another year or so, a schedule now in jeopardy. Upgrades at the SpaceX pad at California's Vandenberg Air Force Base are close to completion.
Michael Phelps has 'never seen' Ryan Lochte's dance moves
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Phelps isn't sure what kind of moves Ryan Lochte has planned for "Dancing with the Stars."
"I've never seen him dance," the 23-time Olympic gold medalist said Friday at the "Call of Duty" fan convention in Inglewood, Calif.
Lochte is competing against such celebs as rapper Vanilla Ice and "The Brady Bunch" actress Maureen McCormick in the ABC dancing competition's latest season.
Phelps said he isn't planning a trip to the ballroom to root for his teammate, the beleaguered swimmer who is facing charges from Brazilian police that he filed a false robbery report during the recent Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
"I have a very busy schedule," Phelps said. "I'm getting married at the end of the year and have some work here and there. I don't know if I'll be able to make it."
