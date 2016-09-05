Sharing a photo of passed-out, half-naked roommate is a bad idea, woman discovers

A 55-year-old Fort Worth woman has been charged with a state jail felony, accused of taking a picture of her half-naked, passed out roommate, then sending it to others.
Belinda Kay Norris was charged last week with invasive visual recording, court records show.
The alleged incident took place on the morning of July 31.
The alleged victim told police that she had been staying at Norris’s house for about three weeks and had been having “problems” with the woman.
On the morning of the incident, the 45-year-old woman said she had taken prescription medicine because of ongoing sciatic nerve problems and was also having trouble with her insulin levels because she is diabetic.
She said she had showered, then went inside her room. Before passing out, she told police she last remembered closing her bedroom door, which does not lock, and putting on a shirt, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
“That after putting on a shirt she felt weak in the legs, collapsed, and slumped face down on her bed, bent at the waist with her knees on the floor,” Fort Worth Detective Kerry Adcock wrote in an affidavit.
The woman said she awoke several hours later to find she had received a text from her sister. The sister told the woman that Norris had sent her a picture of the woman, slumped over on the bed and naked from the waist down.
“This is (alleged victim) passed out,” the text read, according to the affidavit. “Door wide open and my kids are seeing this.”
The woman’s boyfriend told police that Norris also sent him the photograph.
“He said that he called Belinda Norris and asked her to help the victim as she might be having a medical problem but she refused to help or cover her up and said it was just because of the prescription pills the victim had taken,” Adcock wrote.
Norris acknowledged to Adcock sending the photo to the woman’s sister and a Child Protective Services worker.
“Norris said that she took the photo for her own protection because she has been having problems with the victim,” Adcock wrote.
Police obtained a warrant for Norris’s arrest on Aug. 17. She was arrested two days later and remains free on a $1,500 bond, jail records show.
She did not return a phone call Monday morning seeking comment.
If convicted, Norris faces up to two years confinement in a state jail facility.
Deanna Boyd: 817-390-7655, @deannaboyd
