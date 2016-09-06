Amazon is already selling iPhone 7 cases without headphone jacks

First Apple slips up and now this: Amazon is already selling iPhone 7 cases from retailers ahead of Apple’s product event, where the next iPhone will be announced on Wednesday.
In one of many listings on Amazon for an iPhone 7 case, preview images show dual-lens cameras and — clear as day — no space for the standard headphone jack to be plugged in.
Those were two pretty big rumored changes about the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus early on. Now that we’re even more confident that the rumors are true, here are a few things you need to know about the changes.
Dual-lens cameras
Having a second camera lens means you should be able to capture more depth in your photos. Meaning the foreground of a photo you take could “pop” more from its background. Photos’ contrast could also be made greater and wider images could be taken more easily.
No headphone jack
Having no headphone jack could be more of a hassle if you’ve already invested in a nice set of headphones with a 3.5mm jack, but luckily there are options.
You could purchase a dongle to adapt your standard headphone plugin to the lightning port. Though, Apple could also be nice and include this adapter in the iPhone 7 box.
Buying Bluetooth headphones is another good option. There are tons of choices available, ranging from the very expensive “highest-quality audio” buds or on-ear headphones to the more economical $20 buds that just get the job done.
You could also purchase a pair of headphones that plug right into the iPhone 7’s lightning port. They’re already on the market, and they offer a really good listening experience because of the direct connection that also draws power from the phone. Of course, these won’t work on anything but Apple’s iPhone or iPad.
The Star reached out for a comment from Amazon about the iPhone 7 case listings without response.
