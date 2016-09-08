Tim Tebow signs minor league baseball contract with New York Mets

Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets.
The Mets announced Thursday the former quarterback will take part in the Instructional League in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
The 29-year-old aspiring outfielder went through drills at the University of Southern California last week in front of dozens of major league scouts and reporters.
Tebow’s strength and 6.70-ish time in the 60-yard dash were impressive to the scouts. He also showed hitting ability with a series of line drives and long homers during batting practice.
Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella had confirmed earlier this week that the team had interest in Tebow and had “multiple” conversations with Tebow’s representatives as a step toward signing him to a professional baseball contract, ESPN reported.
Tebow, 29, worked out for 46 scouts representing 28 teams last week in Los Angeles.
Tebow is currently working with the SEC Network but wanted to give baseball one more shot.
“The goal would be to have a career in the big leagues,” Tebow said after the showcase. “That’s the goal, right? And then the pursuit of it is to give everything you have and be the best you can . I want to be someone that pursues what I believe in and what I’m passionate about, and a lot of people will say, ‘Well, what if you fail? What if you don’t make it?’
“Guess what? I don’t have to live with regret. I did everything I could. I pushed it. So I would rather be someone that could live with peace and no regrets than the what-if or being scared of if I didn’t make it.”
We have signed OF @TimTebow to a minor league contract. He will participate in the #Mets Instructional League. pic.twitter.com/I6gmW0b6hY— New York Mets (@Mets) September 8, 2016
Tebow hasn’t played baseball regularly since his junior year at Nease High School in Ponte Vedra, Florida. But 12 years ago, Tebow was a .494-hitter and all-county outfielder.
He started training three months ago at a baseball school in Arizona run by former big-league catcher Chad Moeller.
Tebow won the 2007 Heisman Trophy at Florida and played on the 2006 and 2008 national championship teams with the Gators.
He played for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets in the NFL from 2010-2012. Tebow had preseason workouts with the New England Patriots in 2013 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.
The (Columbia, SC) State contributed.
