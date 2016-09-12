National

Kate Upton slammed after condemning Dolphins players’ national anthem protest

By Lisa Gutierrez

Things got ugly on Sunday after Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton used social media to condemn four Miami Dolphins players who took a knee during the national anthem.

It was the latest in a string of protests against racial oppression started last month by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, Marcus Peters raised his fist as the Chiefs linked arms in a show of solidarity during the national anthem.

 

 

 

Upton wrote on Instagram that what the Dolphins players did was “a disgrace to those people who have served and currently serve our country.”

 

In my opinion, the national anthem is a symbolic song about our country. It represents honoring the many brave men and women who sacrifice and have sacrificed their lives each and every single day to protect our freedom. Sitting or kneeling down during the national anthem is a disgrace to those people who have served and currently serve our country. Sitting down during the national anthem on September 11th is even more horrific. Protest all you want and use social media all you want. However, during the nearly two minutes when that song is playing, I believe everyone should put their hands on their heart and be proud of our country for we are all truly blessed. Recent history has shown that it is a place where anyone no matter what race or gender has the potential to become President of the United States. We live in the most special place in the world and should be thankful. After the song is over, I would encourage everyone to please use the podium they have, stand up for their beliefs, and make America a better place. The rebuilding of battery park and the freedom tower demonstrates that amazing things can be done in this country when we work together towards a common goal. It is a shame how quickly we have forgotten this as a society. Today we are more divided then ever before. I could never imagine multiple people sitting down during the national anthem on the September 11th anniversary. The lessons of 911 should teach us that if we come together, the world can be a better and more peaceful place #neverforget.

She also sounded off on Twitter, where in a series of somewhat confusing and conflicting tweets she said the players’ actions were more horrific because they happened on the 15th anniversary of 9/11.

Barstool Sports called it a “social media meltdown.”

Upton, who is engaged to Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, received some support for her opinion but mostly suffered a torrential backlash that spilled over into Monday.

Some of it got personal, as in “Kate who?”

