NCAA pulls championship events from North Carolina over HB2

Since the North Carolina legislature last March passed House Bill 2, a controversial law restricting transgender bathroom access and limiting the civil rights of the LGBT community, the state has lost the NBA All-Star Game, Bruce Springsteen and other concerts and conventions and an untold amount of revenue.
Now North Carolina is losing the NCAA tournament. The NCAA on Monday announced that the seven championship events it had scheduled in North Carolina during the 2016-17 academic year, including the first and second rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Greensboro, would be relocated to another state because of House Bill 2, better known as HB2.
The law, which in recent months has prompted Springsteen and several other high-profile entertainers to cancel North Carolina shows in protest, dictates that on state property transgender people use the bathroom that corresponds with the gender on their birth certificate.
“Fairness is about more than the opportunity to participate in college sports, or even compete for championships,” Mark Emmert, the NCAA president, said in a statement detailing the NCAA’s decision to remove events from North Carolina. “We believe in providing a safe and respectful environment at our events and are committed to providing the best experience possible for college athletes, fans and everyone taking part in our championships.”
The NCAA’s decision to pull championship events out of North Carolina comes nearly two months after the NBA moved its all-star game out of the state. Charlotte had been scheduled in February to host the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. It will now be played in New Orleans.
In a statement posted on its website, the NCAA reiterated that it was removing championships from North Carolina during this academic year because of its “commitment to fairness and inclusion.” The NCAA’s Board of Governors, mostly comprised of a nationwide panel of university presidents, made the decision.
“As representatives of all three divisions, the Board of Governors must advance college sports through policies that resolve core issues affecting student-athletes and administrators,” G.P. “Bud” Peterson, the Board of Governors chair and Georgia Tech president, said in a statement. “This decision is consistent with the NCAA’s long-standing core values of inclusion, student-athlete well-being and creating a culture of fairness.”
The Greensboro Coliseum had been scheduled to host first- and second-round NCAA men’s basketball tournament games next March. Those games, scheduled for March 17 and 19, will now be played at yet-to-be determined location.
In addition to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, North Carolina is also losing:
▪ The 2016 Division I Women’s Soccer Championship, which had been scheduled for Dec. 2 and 4 in Cary.
▪ The 2016 Division III Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships, which had been scheduled for Dec. 2 and 3 in Greensboro.
▪ A 2017 Division I Women’s Golf Championships regional, which had been scheduled from May 8-10 in Greenville.
▪ The 2017 Division III Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships, which had been scheduled from May 22-27 in Cary.
▪ The 2017 Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship, which had been scheduled for May 26 and 28 in Cary.
▪ The 2017 Division II Baseball Championship, which had been scheduled for May 27-June 3 in Cary.
It was unclear on Monday where those events will be moved. It was also unclear how the NCAA’s decision affects championship events that have been scheduled beyond this academic year.
Charlotte is scheduled to host first- and second-round NCAA men’s basketball tournament games in 2018. The NCAA’s decision also could influence the ACC, which holds several championship events in the state.
After the NBA decided in July to move its all-star game, ACC Commissioner John Swofford said that the sites of the league’s championship events wouldn’t change for the 2016-17 academic year. The ACC’s football championship will be in Charlotte in December.
The league’s women’s basketball tournament is in Greensboro next March, and its baseball tournament is in Durham next May.
“The next time we’re together is October for our fall meetings,” Swofford said in July, “and depending on what’s happened at that point in time, I’m sure our schools will want to have some further discussion about it.”
