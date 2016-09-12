Protestors mar Ryan Lochte’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ debut

Ryan Lochte has already hit a pothole on the first leg of his road to redemption.
Towards the tail end of Monday night’s live two-hour season premiere of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” the six-time Olympic gold medalist and his partner Cheryl Burke were startled when two unidentified men stormed the stage in apparent protest of Lochte’s participation on the reality show, according to Entertainment Weekly.
The 32-year-old swimmer’s debut on “Dancing” came just four days after he was ordered to forfeit $100,000 and a chance to swim at next year’s world championships as part of the penalty for his drunken encounter at a gas station in Brazil during last month’s Olympics.
Entertainment Weekly’s Lynette Rice wrote that the men who interrupted judge Carrie Anne Inaba’s comments wore T-shirts that feature Lochte’s name crossed out. Four women wearing the same shirt encouraged them from the audience, according to Rice.
Everything seemed to be going fine for Lochte up to that point. He and Burke had just finished a foxtrot set to Michael Buble’s “Call Me Irresponsible,” a clear nod to his actions at the gas station, then his rapidly changing accounts of what really happened.
Inaba’s feedback started: “This is the place for second chances. What you bring to this ballroom is all we want to see, and I really do feel that you brought your best to this ballroom. You have a long way to go. Swimming is a –” She paused, looking confused, then shouted, “Excuse me! Hey, back off! ... Off! Off! Excuse me!”
Viewers could see a little bit of commotion as the camera stayed on Inaba for a full 18 seconds; they appeared to be security guards responding to the disturbance.
Host Tom Bergeron then abruptly cut to a commercial break.
Upon returning, Bergeron announced: “We had to go to break because we had a little incident. I would like to personally thank our security team for staying in shape.”
He didn’t provide specifics, but proceeded to ask Lochte how the interruption made him feel.
“So many feelings are going through my head right now,” Lochte said. “A little hurt, but I came out here, I wanted to do something that I’m completely not comfortable with, and I did. I came out with a big smile, and I have the best damn partner.”
Each of the four judges – Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Julianne Hough – awarded Lochte and Burke scores of 6 for their performance, which saw Lochte in an all-white suit save for a black tie and black lapels and featured a luxury car rebranded with the swimmer’s name.
Burke, clearly shaken, told Bergeron moments later: “I’m shocked, and I’m hurt for ryan. Me and Ryan have gotten the pleasure to know each other, and he’s an amazing guy. He’s great. He’s kind. And he’s just here working his butt off, and trying to do what he’s supposed to be doing – which is dancing. So I hope people give him the chance.”
