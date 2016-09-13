The internet actually made a zoo name its gorilla Harambe McHarambeface

The internet failed to get a ship named Boaty McBoatface in May. But it succeeded with Harambe McHarambeface.
The Jinhua Zoo in China set up a public online poll to name its baby gorilla, which eventually spread via social media to the United States. More than 73,000 people — and 93 percent of the vote — decided to name the baby Harmabe McHarambeface, a combination of Harambe, the gorilla who was shot at the Cincinnati Zoo after a toddler fell into its enclosure, and Boaty McBoatface, what the internet tried (and failed) to name a British research vessel.
Boaty McBoatface, like Harambe McHarambeface, did win its internet poll, but officials said the name was “not suitable” for the vessel and chose another. But Jinhua Zoo said it would honor the chosen name, according to the Boston Leader, but its Chinese name would be Heijin, the most popular option in the poll besides Harambe McHarambeface.
“It is nearly impossible to render Harambe McHarambeface in the Chinese language,” a Jinhua Zoo official told local news outlets. “So we hope those who voted will accept that we have decided to give him a different Chinese name.”
The internet first tried to affix the name to a baby gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo at the beginning of September, but the zoo’s management announced it would not take any submissions that were versions of the name Harambe.
Various online polls have also tried to name things “Bomby McBombface,” “Stealthy McHidden,” and “Schoolie McSchoolface.” An Australian horse trainer also named his horse “Horsey McHorseface” without online prompting.
So if you’re looking for a serious name for something, you probably shouldn’t rely on the internet.
Comments