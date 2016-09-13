National

September 13, 2016 4:12 PM

Social media names her the ‘sexiest teacher alive’ and stirs debate over her wardrobe

By Lisa Gutierrez

There is no debate about this: Patrice “Tricey” Brown, a fourth-grade teacher in Atlanta, is an attractive woman.

Hundreds of people saw it over the weekend, thanks to selfies she had taken in her classroom that went viral.

In one photo, she’s wearing a form-fitting dress with strappy sandals. In another she’s wearing a short dress with high heels.

Folks on Twitter and Instagram nicknamed her #TeacherBae, declaring her the “sexiest teacher alive.”

Her following on Instagram, where she goes by “Paris Monroe” and mentions that she once was “Teacher of the Month” at her school, blew up to more than 122,000 followers because of all the attention.

But with the instant fame came criticism, too, from people who said her way of dressing was too tight, too sexy — inappropriate — for a teacher.

The comments can be summed up in this woman’s commentary on Instagram:

“How is that appropriate? You can see her bra and thong line in the pink dress? Punishing her for being beautiful? You don’t have to wear a size smaller than you actually wear to make your clothes skin tight she needs to wear something that fits her correctly not skin tight if the students have a dress code so should the teachers no ones you sound so stupid.”

Some of the debate was ginned up by posts like this from a radio station that tweeted a collage of Brown’s photos from Instagram:

“Patrice ‘Tricey’ Brown ... an Atlanta elementary school teacher, is blowing up on social media and being called the sexiest teacher alive by some.

“A graduate from Alabama State University, the fourth grade teacher goes by ‘Paris Monroe’ on Instagram and has been followed by rappers, celebrities and common folks — in order to praise her form. She’s drawn heat from plenty of haters too, who think she may be doing too much considering her role as a teacher. What do you think? Would you want your kid to be taught by Brown? Do you think people are right to criticize her dress and IG photos, or that she should be able to do what she wants in her private time?”

Many people, however, rushed to her defense.

“Miss Brown is dressed appropriately; that much is obviously known. It’s not like she’s dressed for the club or showing skin; this is just how her body is built,” wrote Complex magazine.

But the blowback apparently became too hot. Brown made her Instagram account private after the weekend.

“I just wish they would respect me and focus on the positive and what truly matters, which is educating the children of the future generations and providing and caring for them,” Brown told The Daily Dot.

