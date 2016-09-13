100 years later, she is wonderfully witty, full of wisdom

Before Sunday school Mae Cora Peterson sat on a floral print sofa in the reception center at Broadway Baptist Church, satisfying her sweet tooth with a light refreshment.
“Mae Cora, you sure look pretty today,” Rosemary Hammond greeted her fellow congregant.
“Is that a new jacket?”
Mae Cora sipped her apple juice. She dabbed doughnut glaze from her long fingers.
“Honey,” Peterson replied in her distinctly expressive voice, “everything you see on me is vintage!”
Her gold cross necklace is an heirloom. The crucifix belonged to her mother, Mattie. A worn Holy Bible, with “Mae Cora Stewart,” her maiden name, embossed on the leather cover, has been her daily comfort and guide since World War II, when this self-assured youngest of five children moved alone to Fort Worth, at age 27, to start a career and make her future.
She met her husband here.
She raised a family, three children, and found her calling as an educator and administrator at Dunbar High School.
Mae Cora Peterson turns 100 Wednesday.
“A gift,” she said. “I’m thankful for each day.”
If the Lord lets you stay here this long surely you’ve accumulated some wisdom along the way. I hope I have.
Mae Cora Peterson
She didn’t expect to live 20 years longer than did her parents.
“If the Lord lets you stay here this long, surely you’ve accumulated some wisdom along the way,” she said. “I hope I have.”
Her life and times validate the nature of progress in society about which one of her civil rights heroes eloquently spoke.
“The arc of the moral universe is long, “ said Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “but it bends toward justice.”
She has watched the Black Lives Matter movement with interest.
“I think what they’re trying to say is that some people think black lives don’t matter,” she said. “All lives matter. I can’t comprehend anyone taking another person’s life. We are Jesus’ children.”
Understanding a role reversal
Born in the Deep South in 1916, this American citizen rode in a Jim Crow train car to attend graduate school at the University of Michigan. She remembers separate public water fountains — one marked “colored” — and segregated seating on buses and in movie theaters.
“I lived it, yes I have,” she said, without rancor.
She chooses to celebrate the blessings of life through worship at her downtown church where daughter Mattie Compton, an assistant U.S. attorney, also is a member.
Mae Cora drove herself, for ages.
Then one Sunday, a few months ago, her son John, a retired public school teacher, called and said he would take his mother to church that morning and deliver her home afterward.
“You’re gonna do what?” she asked.
The son repeated his plan.
Suddenly, Mae Cora understood.
Her children didn’t want her behind the wheel anymore even though her valid Texas driver license imposes no restrictions.
“So, they have decided that they are the parents now and I’m the child,” Ms. Peterson said, amused by the role reversal. “And I’m gonna seek to be an obedient child. But remember …”
She held up an index finger.
“I said seek.”
Growing up in South Carolina
Mae Cora Stewart spent her happy childhood in an insulated environment. She and her family lived on or near the campus of South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, S.C., where her father, who helped build the school, taught brick masonry.
I think what they're trying to say is that some people think black lives don't matter. All lives matter. I can't comprehend anyone taking another person's life.
Mae Cora Peterson, on Black Lives Matter
After graduating from the historically black institution in 1937 she earned a master’s degree and later spent a summer in New York City where the Young Women’s Christian Association offered her full-time employment.
The YWCA, now the Center for Transforming Lives, offered a choice of cities — Los Angeles, Des Moines, Iowa and Fort Worth.
On the advice of a Methodist bishop Mae Cora chose the latter. Full of hope and promise she arrived by train at the Texas and Pacific passenger station in the summer of 1943.
Mae Cora became executive director of the segregated branch of the YWCA. Her salary: $150 per month.
Some YWCA meetings were held at the downtown Hotel Texas, now the Fort Worth Hilton. Because of her race, she wasn’t permitted to use the hotel passenger elevator. She rode the freight elevator.
Peterson later became dean of girls and a vice principal at Dunbar High School where she worked for 27 years, encouraging students — as she did her own children — to further their their education.
Since retiring in 1980 she has been involved in community service.
For years she’s supported the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and attended live stage performances at the Jubilee Theatre.
Peterson served for years on the board of Senior Citizen Services of Greater Tarrant County. One of the organization’s annual Senior Spirit Awards is the Mae Cora Peterson Healthy Aging Award.
She doesn’t know how she should feel for a person her age.
The only prescription medication she takes are eye drops. Every morning, often before dawn, she reads her Star-Telegram. Works the crossword puzzle and other word games. At bedtime she reads four devotionals.
Chocolate is a guilty pleasure
But nothing pleases Peterson more than grocery shopping.
My mother can take a dollar and make it holler. She a practical person, and very frugal.
Mattie Compton, Peterson’s daughter
A bargain hunter, she scours the ads. Cuts out coupons.
“My mother can take a dollar and make it holler,” said daughter Mattie. “She a practical person, and very frugal.”
Mae Cora’s most sinful pleasure is a NutRagious chocolate bar.
“I have all I really need,” she said the other day, seated on a sofa of her East Side home. Family photos adorn the living room. An African American Heritage Hymnal rests proudly on her console piano’s music stand.
Lost in time, she shared stories of her nurturing childhood. She spoke with delight about James Peterson, her late husband, and his devotion during their 45-year marriage.
Remarry? No, no. Never considered it. “I felt I had the best.”
At the mention of James Edward, her oldest son, she lowered her gaze. Her voice trailed off. No parent, the growing silence said, should have to bury a child.
Yet both loved ones, like her God, live on, in her heart, in her home. This gracious woman, who is history walking, feels the blessed assurance of believing that, day or night, troubled or at peace, she never walks alone.
“You know, I used to think it was foolish of me when I misplaced something,” Mae Cora confessed.
Her spectacles. A book. Her cane.
“But you know, it’s OK,” she said, after a century of living. “I’ll be standin’ here, right in this room, and I’ll stop and say, ‘Now Lord, you know where it is, and what I’ve done with it. Just guide me, O thou Great Jehovah, pilgrim through this barren land . . .”
