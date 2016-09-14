Gmail is down, and per usual everyone is losing their minds

Google’s Gmail is experiencing service outages Wednesday morning, causing upheaval amongst Gchatting millennials (oh, and people who use it for work, too).
A service outage map from Downdetector showed the issues were concentrated on the East Coast and in parts of Western Europe, with the most severe outages appearing to be in New York and southern England. According to Downdetector, the problems began at 10:32 a.m. Eastern time.
Google for Work’s Twitter account said Gmail service was experiencing an outage.
Gmail is currently experiencing a service-wide outage. Please stay tuned for updates or follow here: https://t.co/2SGW3X1cQn.— Google for Work (@GoogleforWork) September 14, 2016
And it wouldn’t be a Gmail outage without GIFs.
ME: "please work gmail"GMAIL: pic.twitter.com/nNjwxEj4Sr— Kevin O'Keeffe (@kevinpokeeffe) September 14, 2016
Gmail is down. Work is canceled. pic.twitter.com/OkSgWZMf6B— Dan Graziano (@DanGraziano) September 14, 2016
oh boy! the gmail is now broken! what a day at the office pic.twitter.com/WGvU4UxjAb— mariah czap (@mcczap) September 14, 2016
Gmail goes down."How's your day going?" pic.twitter.com/J75WWqhhqE— Sara Ling (@saraling) September 14, 2016
