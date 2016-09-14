What a stinker: Man accused of sending 4 dead skunks and a raccoon to job winner

Authorities said a southern Indiana man passed over for an elementary school coaching and teaching position allegedly mailed four dead skunks and a dead raccoon to the successful applicant.
Travis Tarrants, 40, of West Baden Springs was charged Tuesday in Jackson Circuit Court with two counts each of stalking, intimidation and criminal mischief. He’s being held without bond.
WISH-TV reports that court documents say Tarrants began harassing the successful applicant because he was chosen over Tarrants for a fourth-grade teaching and basketball coaching position at Springs Valley School Corp. in French Lick.
One of the packages intercepted at a post office contained a dead raccoon and a message that said, “Resign! It Will Not Stop.”
Investigators also believe that Tarrants placed four phone calls to the Indiana Department of Child Services, making claims that the teacher/coach was having sex with an underage student and was sexually abusing the daughter of an acquaintance.
Letters alleging a sexual relationship with an underage student also were sent to both teacher/coach and his fiancee at their jobs, documents said. One contained a picture of a man’s genitals and the teacher/coach’s telephone number.
Both victims also received voicemail messages threatening to kill the man’s fiancee and her baby. Tarrants also is accused of spray painting “u will die” and an expletive on vehicles belonging to the victims.
Tarrants’ girlfriend told investigators that he had trapped five to seven live skunks in late spring and kept them alive for several days.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Tarrants.
