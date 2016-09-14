Teacher finds 30 bags of heroin in kindergarten student’s lunchbox

Police are investigating after they say a kindergarten student in New Jersey’s capital city brought 30 packs of heroin to school.
Police were called to the International Academy of Trenton, a charter school, on Monday.
Police tell The Trentonian newspaper a teacher thought the 5-year-old was playing with a candy wrapper when she looked in his lunchbox and found 29 other packets of the drug.
The boy was taken to a hospital, where he tested negative for opiates.
Police are trying to determine where the child got the drugs and no one has been charged. Police spokesman Lt. Stephen Varn declined to tell The Trentonian if the boy has been reunited with his parents or if he is in the custody of child welfare officials.
