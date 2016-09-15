President Trump would be more liberal with maternity leave than businessman Trump

Donald Trump’s new family leave policy marks a break from years of Republican dogma, but also a break from how the real estate businessman currently operates several of his own hotels, according to a new report.
The Huffington Post reported Wednesday that employees at Trump’s SoHo, New York and Miami properties are not offered paid leave, despite eldest daughter Ivanka’s claim Tuesday that Trump’s employees can currently take eight weeks of paid family leave if desired. Nor are employees at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, a private club and estate, or at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas.
The Huffington Post obtained an undated handbook for employees at the Las Vegas hotel, confirming they only qualified for unpaid family leave. Current federal policy mandates employers must provide 12 weeks of time off when a child is born or adopted, but doesn’t require those employers to pay a salary during that time.
In a speech on child care Tuesday, Trump had unveiled a new family leave policy that would require employers to start offering six weeks of paid leave to mothers who are not already offered maternity leave. The policy does not include paternity leave for fathers, which Ivanka Trump contended in a Cosmopolitan interview was because the plan aids “mothers in recovery in the immediate aftermath of childbirth.”
Ivanka Trump said in introductory remarks for her father Tuesday that the Trump Organization already provided eight weeks of paid parental leave. She confirmed those comments in an appearance the next day on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” and said in the Cosmopolitan interview that the company’s policies reflected her father’s commitment to employing and supporting women.
But after the Huffington Post’s report, Trump spokeswoman Deirdre Rosen clarified in a statement after their report that the Trump Organization’s leave policy does “vary from property to property.”
“The Trump Organization is proud of the family friendly environment it fosters throughout its portfolio,” she said to the Huffington Post. “We take an individualized approach to helping employees manage family and work responsibilities.”
