Golf legend Arnold Palmer dead at age 87

Arnold Palmer acknowledges the gallery on No. during Wednesday's Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 6, 2011.
Gerry Melendez
Arnold Palmer gives a thumbs up as he makes his way to the 9th green during the Par-3 Contest at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday, April 9, 2014, in Augusta, Ga.
Gerry Melendez
Arnold Palmer gives the thumbs up as he leaves the first tee after the ceremonial opening of the first round of the the Masters golf tournament,Thursday, April11, 2013, in Augusta, Ga.
TIM DOMINICK
Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, were the honorary starters in the ceremonial opening of the first round of the the Masters golf tournament,Thursday, April11, 2013, in Augusta, Ga.
TIM DOMINICK
Arnold Palmer is pleased with his tee shot in the ceremonial opening of the first round of the the Masters golf tournament,Thursday, April11, 2013, in Augusta, Ga. Palmer, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus were the honorary starters.
TIM DOMINICK
Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player were the honorary starters to begin the first round of the the Masters golf tournament, Thursday April10 2014, in Augusta, Ga.
TIM DOMINICK
Arnold Palmer tees off on the first hole Thursday morning. Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player were the honorary starters to begin the first round of the the Masters golf tournament, Thursday April10 2014, in Augusta, Ga.
TIM DOMINICK
Arnold Palmer tees off on the first hole Thursday morning. Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player were the honorary starters to begin the first round of the the Masters golf tournament, Thursday April10 2014, in Augusta, Ga.
TIM DOMINICK
Augusta, GA - April 7, 2016: Arnold Palmer arrives to take part in the honorary tee shot ceremony to kick off The 2016 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Palmer watched as Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus hit tee shots.
Gerry Melendez
Augusta, GA - April 7, 2016: Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player pose for a photo after taking part in the honorary tee shot ceremony to kick off the 2016 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Gerry Melendez
Augusta, GA - April 7, 2016: Gary Player, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus kicked off the 2016 Masters with the honorary tee shot ceremony at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Gerry Melendez
Arnold Palmer gives a thumbs up during the ceremonial first tee shot of the 2016 Masters at Augusta National on Tuesday April 7, 2016.
Matt Walsh
Arnold Palmer enters the first tee box during the ceremonial first tee shot of the 2016 Masters at Augusta National on Tuesday April 7, 2016.
Matt Walsh
Arnold Palmer shakes hands with Jack Nicklaus during the ceremonial first tee shot of the 2016 Masters at Augusta National on Tuesday April 7, 2016.
Matt Walsh
Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus walk on the first tee box during the ceremonial first tee shot of the 2016 Masters at Augusta National on Tuesday April 7, 2016.
Matt Walsh
arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus on the first tee box during the ceremonial first tee shot of the 2016 Masters at Augusta National on Tuesday April 7, 2016.
Matt Walsh
