Photo gallery: Train crashes into NJ station

This photo provided by Ian Samuel shows the scene of a train crash in Hoboken, N.J., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. A commuter train barreled into the New Jersey rail station during the Thursday morning rush hour, causing serious damage. The train came to a halt in a covered area between the station's indoor waiting area and the platform. A metal structure covering the area collapsed.
Onlookers gather near the Hoboken Terminal following a train crash, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Hoboken, N.J. A commuter train crashed into the rail station during the morning rush hour, causing serious damage.
Emergency personnel arrive at the scene of a train crash in Hoboken, N.J. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. A commuter train barreled into the New Jersey rail station during the Thursday morning rush hour, causing serious damage.
Police rope off the area by the Hoboken train station on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 in Hoboken, N.J.. A commuter train barreled into the New Jersey rail station during the Thursday morning rush hour, causing serious damage.
Emergency officials walk toward the Hoboken Terminal following a train crash, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Hoboken, N.J. A commuter train has crashed into the rail station during the morning rush hour, causing serious damage.
Emergency officials arrive at Pier A Park near the Hoboken Terminal following a train crash, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Hoboken, N.J. A commuter train crashed into the rail station during the morning rush hour, causing serious damage.
Emergency personnel arrive at the scene of a train crash in Hoboken, N.J. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. A commuter train barreled into the New Jersey rail station during the Thursday morning rush hour, causing serious damage.
