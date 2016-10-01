Sonic customer upset after receiving racist receipt

The spotlight is on a Fort Worth, Texas, Sonic Drive-In after two customers received receipts with racist remarks on Friday, according to reports.
Around lunch time, Tyrone Moseley and his coworker stopped at the Camp Bowie and Fairfield Avenue location, when they finished their meal, they noticed something different on their receipts, Fox 4 DFW reported.
Moseley told the station that employees usually ask him for his name but this time, they labeled him with a slang of the N-word while his friend’s receipt said “Mexican.”
DFW: FW Sonic customers shocked over 'racist receipts' https://t.co/QvrYivrlXQ— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) October 1, 2016
“I try not to use that word, and I know where it comes from,” Moseley told the station. “It kind of bothers me for your own kind to call you that. Especially at a place of business. Especially where I spend my money at.”
Sonic Drive-In wrote in a statement that the carhop responsible is no longer employed.
“We understand that a carhop wrote an offensive word on one customer’s receipt and a different offensive word on another customer’s receipt,” Sonic Drive-In said in a response to Fox 4. “The franchisees who own and operate this drive-in consider such behavior to be completely unacceptable. They have already investigated the matter and report that the carhop is no longer employed by the drive-in.”
The employees at the Camp Bowie location told the station they were not allowed to comment on the incident.
Additional training will be given to employees to make sure they understand this behavior is unacceptable and prevent it from happening again, Fox 4 reported.
