With pot votes set in 9 states, poll finds 57 percent back legalized marijuana

Fifty-seven percent of Americans back marijuana legalization, with young adults driving a dramatic shift in public attitudes in the last decade, according to a poll released Wednesday by the Pew Research Center.
Overall, 71 percent of millennial voters, those ages 18 to 35, support legalizing the drug, compared to 34 percent in 2006, the poll found.
It’s more clear than ever which way the country is moving on marijuana. Tom Angell, chairman of the pro-legalization group Marijuana Majority
Marijuana measures will be on the ballot in nine states on Nov. 8.
Voters in five states – California, Arizona, Massachusetts, Maine and Nevada – will decide whether to fully legalize and regulate marijuana. They would join Washington, Colorado, Alaska and Oregon, states that already allow using marijuana for recreational purposes.
Voters in another four states – Florida, Montana, North Dakota and Arkansas – will decide whether to approve marijuana for medical use. They’d join the list of 25 states and the District of Columbia that have approved medical marijuana.
The poll found that 37 percent of Americans want marijuana to remain illegal, compared to 60 percent a decade ago. In 2006, only 32 percent said that the drug should be legalized.
Nearly two-thirds of Democrats – 66 percent – said they support legalization, compared to 41 percent of Republicans.
“It’s more clear than ever which way the country is moving on marijuana,” said Tom Angell, chairman of the pro-legalization group Marijuana Majority. “Legalization is polling much better than either presidential candidate, and politicians should do more to appeal to this growing constituency.”
The Pew Research Center conducted the survey from Aug. 23 through Sept. 2, interviewing 1,201 U.S. adults.
