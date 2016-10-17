She attended her bridal shower that afternoon; she died in tragic accident that night

The 24-year-old Troup County woman killed early Sunday morning in a three-car crash on I-185 in Columbus was a week away from getting married, her father said Monday afternoon.
Hours before her death, Meghann Smith posted on Facebook about her upcoming marriage to Kenneth William Belcher. Her father, Barry Smith, said Monday that the two had attended a wedding shower at Smith’s grandmother’s home in LaGrange on Saturday afternoon.
“Thank you everyone who came and celebrated with us today!” Meghann Smith wrote. “We are so blessed to have the best family. Thank you to my Gran-Nanna, Bo-Bo, and Teddi for putting the shower together. Still can’t believe we are almost there! 7 days!! #becomingabelcher.”
“At this point, I just don’t know what to say,” Barry Smith said.
Smith died as the result of a three-vehicle crash at 1:22 a.m. in the northbound lane of of I-185 between the Airport Thruway exit and the J.R. Allen Parkway exit.
She was a passenger in the back seat of a northbound Kia Soul that was struck by a southbound Nissan Maxima that crossed the median. A Chevrolet was also struck.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:13 a.m. by Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley.
A native of Thomaston, Smith was a teacher at Ethel W. Kight Elementary School in LaGrange. She earned her undergraduate and master’s degrees from LaGrange College. This was Smith’s second year at the school, where she ran a reading program for students K-5, said Troup County School System spokesman Yolanda Stephens.
Grief counselors were at the school on Monday, Stephens said.
“Our heart goes out to her family, this is a very sad situation,” Stephens said.
Ethel W. Kight Principal Candace McGhee issued the following statement: “It was her second year with the school and she was a bright young lady who touched many students’ lives. She was a kind teacher who was always excited about building relationships with the students and her faculty mates. Meghann made a tremendous impact on those who were learning how to read or had difficulty grasping reading concepts as she was over the System 44 reading program for the school. We are going to miss her and our prayers go out to her family during this time."
The wedding was scheduled this weekend at Oakhurst Farm, a West Point event venue.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments