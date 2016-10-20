Man charged after Uber passenger says she was sexually assaulted

A woman took an Uber home after a night of drinking, fell asleep and woke up to find that her pants and underwear had been removed and she had been sexually assaulted, she told Miami-Dade police.
And it was her Uber driver responsible for the early Saturday morning attack, WSVN Channel 7 reports.
On Tuesday, police arrested Nimer Abdallah, 26, and charged him with sexual battery of an incapacitated person after the woman — along with a witness who was in the Uber with her — identified him, according to Abdallah’s police report.
Abdallah told police he kissed, touched and had sex with her, according to the police report.
“The defendant further admitted that the victim had been drinking and stated he was wrong for what he did,” a detective wrote in the report.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
