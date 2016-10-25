This baby nearly died the first time she was born, so doctors delivered her again

Margaret Boemer was hardly halfway through her pregnancy before she discovered she might lose her second unborn baby.
The Lewisville, Texas mother had already lost one of the two twins she was carrying before the start of her second trimester, when doctors told her that the remaining fetus had a tumor on her spine, according to KPRC2. The tumor, they told her, was a sacrococcygeal teratoma, a rare tumor affecting one of up to 70,000 births. It was drawing blood away from her baby and could cause heart failure before she was born.
But when they suggested ending her pregnancy, Boemer, already 16 weeks along, refused.
"At 23 weeks, the tumour was shutting her heart down and causing her to go into cardiac failure, so it was a choice of allowing the tumour to take over her body or giving her a chance at life," she told the BBC. "It was an easy decision for us: We wanted to give her life."
Boemer underwent surgery at Texas Children's Fetal Center, which doctors said gave her unborn daughter a 50/50 shot at surviving. Though most babies with similar tumors undergo surgery after birth, Boemer’s baby had a tumor so large it needed to be removed before she gave birth. By the time the surgery was performed, the tumor was nearly the size of the fetus’ tiny body, doctors said.
The complicated and risky surgery nearly went awry as doctors tried to remove the tumor with a "huge" incision, said doctor Darrell Cass, who was part of the operation. The baby, weighing just 1 pound and 3 ounces during the surgery, was "hanging out in the air" as they cut away the mass and her heart nearly stopped — though a cardiologist kept her alive.
Doctors then placed Boemer’s baby back in her womb and sewed her up, to be delivered again by Caesarean section after 12 more weeks of rest, 7 News Sydney reported.
Lynlee Hope was born June 6, named for both of her grandmothers and weighing a much healthier 5 pounds and 5 ounces.
“It was her second birth, basically,” Boemer told KPRC2. “It was a relief to finally see her and see that she had made it through all the difficulty that she had and with her heart… after the open fetal surgery her heart had time to heal while I was still pregnant with her so she has no heart issues now and is just doing amazing.”
Lynlee underwent a second surgery to remove the remaining tumor on her spine but has thrived since, Cass said. Now four months old, "Baby Boemer is still an infant but is doing beautiful," he told the BBC.
