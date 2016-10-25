If you love avocados, we have some bad news for you

Americans have become a lot more sophisticated in their avocado consumption as the fruit (yep, you heard that right) has morphed into a health food for its supply of good-for-your-heart fats. But your avocado toast is about to get more expensive.
A confluence of factors has led to a nationwide avocado shortage, which translates into skyrocketing prices. The U.S. usually imports about 40 million pounds of the green wonders each week from Mexico, but two weeks ago, only 13 million pounds arrived.
That’s because workers in Mexico aren’t happy about the average price their crop fetches in the U.S., and hope to increase what they get paid. The strike has impacted prices in grocery stores as well as for restaurants that buy avocados wholesale. Puesto Mexican restaurant in San Diego told NBC 7 that it used to pay $66 for a case of avocados. That price is now more than $100.
Avocado consumption has increased in the U.S. as studies have shown that some fat-rich foods can be good for you, if they contain the right kind of fat. In the 1990s, the average American only ate about 1.5 pounds of the fruit. By 2012, that amount had increased to 5 pounds per person.
California produces 80 percent of domestic avocado supply, but the state’s ongoing drought has negatively impacted production. Prices have more than doubled from last year.
Phil Henry, president of Henry Avocado Corp. in California, said he has been left scrambling by lower volume shipments.
“Last week, we received less than one-third of the volume we need to supply demand, and this week is not starting any better,” he told The Orange County Register. “In addition, we are paying significantly more for whatever shipments we do receive.”
While grocery stores and some restaurants are struggling to keep up with demand, you don’t need to worry about your guacamole at Chipotle. The fast-casual spot popular for its guac won’t punish costumers.
"We do not plan to raise prices for guacamole (we don't typically raise prices in response to short-term cyclical changes in food costs) and have not incurred any supply disruptions," Chipotle spokesperson Chris Arnold told Business Insider.
If you like making your own guacamole, go ahead, become an avocado hoarder. We won’t judge you.
