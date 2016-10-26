Grandmother who survived cancer fight dies in violent fight with robber, police say

A recent grandmother and cancer survivor died after what police are calling a violent struggle during a robbery.
Vicki Feeley, 65, was attacked outside her home in the area of Southwest 112 Terrace and 128th Court at about 8 p.m. Saturday night.
"Detectives believe it was an attempted robbery and a struggle ensued,” Miami-Dade Police spokeswoman Marjorie Eloi said. “The subject or subjects fled and during the struggle she was injured."
She was taken to a hospital where she died.
A family member, Gina Nicole Tucker, set up a GoFundMe page to collect support in the wake of the tragedy. In a heartfelt post, she wrote that Tucker Feeley was a tough cancer survivor who was loved by her extended family and friends.
“She was kind and caring, giving and loyal, very intelligent, tough and compassionate,” read the page. “She survived cancer like a champ for God’s sake. She was everything good, everything positive and happy. Not a bad wish or bad bone in her.”
She had four siblings, and she had recently become a grandmother.
Detectives said 112th Terrace has a lot of car traffic, so any possible witnesses are urged to come forward.
"This is absolutely troubling for a person to be near her home and accosted and her life being taken away under such tragic circumstances,” Eloi said.
Anyone with information can call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
