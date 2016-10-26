This high school senior predicted the Cubs would win the 2016 World Series — in 1993

The quotes in senior yearbooks are typically cringe-worthy lines from poems, a nostalgic song lyrics or a sarcastic, too-cool-for-school line. Rarely are they remembered 23 years later.
But Michael Lee used his quote in the 1993 Mission Viejo (Calif.) High School yearbook to make a prediction — about the 2016 World Series.
“Chicago Cubs. 2016 World Champions. You heard it hear first,” Lee, a Cubs’ fan, wrote in the yearbook.
*mom walks into my room* -look at my yearbook from '93 #...— Thomas j Dale (@tommydale33) October 25, 2016
This dude called the cubs winning the series in 2016 for his senior quote. pic.twitter.com/Dq4kWFIziy
At the time, the Cubs had not won a World Series title since 1908 or even appeared in the Series since 1945 when Lee wrote those words. Now Chicago, which trails the Cleveland Indians 1-0 in the Series, can make Lee prophetic.
Lee, who lives in Chicago, said he had a vivid dream about the Cubs winning the World Series all those years ago.
Others have posted the photo on social media, vouching for its authenticity.
It’s not the first outlandish prediction on when the Cubs would break their curse and win a World Series. “Back To The Future Part II,” — released in 1989 — predicted the Cubs, a 100-to-1 longshot, would win the 2015 World Series.
But the Cubs will have to defy recent history in order for Lee’s prediction to come true. The last six teams and 12 of the last 13 teams to lose Game 1 went on to drop the Series. Game 2 is Wednesday night in Cleveland.
Comments