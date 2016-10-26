Give us your blood, new subscription meal box service says

Subscription meal services have grown in popularity among those who want home cooked meals but don’t have time to grocery shop or find new recipes. There are so many to chose from it can be hard to decipher the difference between them.
This new service sticks out, though: Habit wants your blood.
The new subscription meal service, which launches next year, will send subscribers tailored meal plans based upon your genes. It will analyze blood samples to determine what you should be eating and why.
The company says that in order for people “to be their best,” they have to know “what makes you, you.”
“Habit looks at you at the cellular level, your inner workings. The blood that runs through your veins,” an ad for the company says. “Habit marries its passion for food with the science of you, designing a nutrition blueprint that only your biology craves.”
Habit was founded by Neil Grimmer, who knows a thing or two about starting a food company. He founded Plum Organics, which makes baby food. A former triathlete, Grimmer gained weight and developed health issues when his his lifestyle took a hit as he launched his first business. His schedule meant too much of the wrong kind of food, and too much caffeine.
When he realized he was 50 pounds heavier, he realized he had to make a change, and got genetic and blood tests done. He discovered his body didn’t like processing refined carbohydrates, sugars and starches, and he felt best with a high-protein diet.
“My own experience has shown me that our health and wellness destiny is defined by what we eat in combination with how we move — quite literally — through the world. Food is life,” Grimmer wrote in a post announcing the launch of the company. “The wrong foods can hurt us. The right foods can help transform us to be our optimal selves. We just need to be empowered with specific knowledge about ourselves and have access to just the right healthy, whole foods that will make each one of us thrive.”
Grimmer said he lost 25 pounds after he adjusted his diet to eliminate foods his body didn’t like, and increase ones that made him feel best.
His goal is to shed the food pyramid along with the assumption everyone should be eating the same amounts of the same types of foods. Habit’s team of nutritionists, registered dieticians, scientists, chefs, food scientists, health coaches and more will work to develop a personalized nutrition plan for each person based on their metabolism and personal goals. Subscribers will also be offered wellness and nutrition coaching.
Campbell’s Soup Co. invested $32 million in Habit, a company it said is poised to help define the future of food. Campbell’s bought Plum Organics in 2013 for $249 million.
Despite its unique approach, Habit may face an uphill battle in retaining costumers, as meal-kit services have struggled to maintain subscribers beyond promotional periods. The industry is expected to generate $1.5 billion in sales this year, but only half of Blue Apron customers order more meals after the first week. Only 10 percent still subscribe six months later.
“Look around you. We are all different shapes, sizes, ages, genders and we all have different lifestyles. It’s just common sense to reject the idea that we all need the same food, in the same amounts, at the same time,” Grimmer wrote. “Science now backs up this common sense. Our bodies need different things.”
