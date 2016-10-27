Hass avocados from Colombia could be coming to a grocery store near you

2:02 Jobs of NASCAR: Meet Spanky, the chef who cooks 150 pounds of bacon per weekend to feed his team Pause

2:07 Kevin Harvick recounts his NASCAR victory at Kansas Speedway

1:33 'I was in a downward spiral.... He helped save my life'

2:16 Linebackers Cabinda and Bell talk about their return

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

0:37 Firefighter rescues cat from tree

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely