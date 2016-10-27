So, a college student tries to take a topless selfie...

Police frequently warn against drinking and driving, but now they’re warning against sending Snapchats to your boyfriend while driving too, after a Texas A&M student crashed into a police car while trying to take a topless selfie.
Don't Drink and Drive! Don't #snapchat photos to your boyfriend and drive! See story on FB pic.twitter.com/A1o8fYE1uI— Bryan Police Dept. (@BryanPolice) October 27, 2016
Miranda Kay Rader, 19, hit the parked police car Wednesday night, Bryan police said.
When the officer approached her car, the air bag was deployed and they found Rader attempting to put her shirt back on. When asked why she wasn’t dressed, she told the officer that she had been sending Snapchat selfies to her boyfriend, a police report obtained by The Eagle said.
The Eagle also reported that there was an open bottle of wine in the car and that she was ticketed as a minor in possession of alcohol. She was arrested for driving while intoxicated and released after posting a $2,000 bond.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments