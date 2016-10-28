He stayed with his family even after bringing heroin to school. Then he brought crack

When a five-year-old boy brought 30 packets of heroin in his lunchbox to class at the International Academy of Trenton last month, authorities launched an investigation and eventually charged the boy’s father and his partner with child endangerment.
But it would take another discovery of drugs this month — this time in his school folder — for authorities to take him into state custody, triggering questions about how and why the child was allowed to remain with family members after heroin was first discovered with his belongings.
Grandmother Ernestine Woodard, who has had custody of the boy since last year, told the Trentonian she was not to blame for the discovery of drugs in either incident: “I don’t sell crack and I ain’t a crack addict.”
Instead, Woodard pointed the finger at the boy’s mother Tashawn Ford, who she said might have planted the drugs with the boy to win him back, after Ford lost custody to her last year.
“I wouldn’t put it past [Ford],” Woodard said to the Trentonian. “I love my grandson inside and out. But I wish it was any other mother than her who had motherly instincts. It’s too much craziness for a 5-year-old to go through.”
Ford was accused of child endangerment after the boy came to school with welts on his back, though she said the charges were dismissed after pretrial intervention earlier this year and that she had only struck him with a belt because he was playing with fire. The boy’s mother criticized Woodard and told the Trentonian she should have full custody instead to protect him from his father, who she called a “street person.”
“He’s a street person,” she told the paper. “The question is, ‘Why is that around my son? And the question is, ‘Why did DCP&P let my child go back with them people again?’”
The boy’s first drug-related incident occurred Sept. 12, when a teacher confiscated what she thought was a candy wrapper and quickly discovered was a glassine packet of heroin, the Trentonian reported. Officials eventually charged his father Maurice Leonard and his partner Turia Justice, according to nj.com. Leonard was previously charged in 2005 with being an accomplice to murder and robbery, but pled guilty to a lesser charge, second-degree accomplice liability to robbery, according to court records.
Both posted bail and were freed by Oct. 24, when a teacher found the five-year-old boy with crack cocaine in an aqua-blue folder that Woodard claimed was not in the boy’s backpack that morning, according to the Trentonian. The second discovery triggered yet another investigation with police and the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency and eventually the boy’s removal from his family into state custody.
It was unclear when or if the boy would be released back to his family.
A spokesman told the Trentonian in a statement that the agency is prohibited by law from “commenting on or even confirming whether or not we are involved with a child or family.”
The director of the school, Jay Kamau, told the Trentonian that it is taking “this matter very seriously.”
“Incidents like this one remind us of some of the challenges our students face outside of school today,” Kamau said in a statement. “They also remind us of the potential we have to make a difference through education.”
