He promoted a golf fundraiser for Make-A-Wish, then the women got lewd and nude

1:40 Fans in downtown State College Pause

2:01 6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

1:05 Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

4:15 Clinton holds press conference to address the reopening of email investigation

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor