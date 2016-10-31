This is what it's like to drive a Wienermobile

Driving an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has its pros and cons. Pros? Everyone you pass is thrilled to see you. Cons? Parking can be tricky.
Every year, Oscar Mayer recruits college graduates to drive its six Wienermobiles across the U.S. "We like to joke, you really got to cut the mustard," Isaac Wilker said. Between 1,200 and 1,500 people applied for the 12 Hotdogger positions, which include benefits, all travel expenses, and of course, a company car.
"It's such a unique job for us to be able to experience so much happiness," Rachel Brun said.
Find out more about life as a Hotdogger, and get more hot dog puns than you can stomach here.
Comments