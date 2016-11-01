How to avoid one of the growing causes of car theft

As it gets colder outside, drivers like to leave their cars running to heat up so they don’t have a chilly ride. But don’t be one of the people who falls victim to an increasingly common type of car theft.
More and more cars are being stolen because drivers leave the keys or fob in the vehicle when they aren’t there, new data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau found. A car is stolen every 45 seconds in the U.S., but one in eight of those thefts can easily be prevented if drivers remember to keep their vehicles locked and take keys with them. Car theft because keys were left inside is up 31 percent over the previous year.
“Anti-theft technology has had a tremendous impact on reducing thefts over the past 25 years, but if you don’t lock it up, it’s not going to help,” NICB President and CEO Joe Wehrle said. “Complacency can lead to a huge financial loss and inconvenience for the vehicle owner. Leaving a vehicle unlocked or with the key or FOB inside gives a thief the opportunity to take not only the car, but also any possessions inside.”
Wehrle added that that can include sensitive personal information, if vehicle registration information is in the glove compartment.
“We have reports from our law enforcement partners that car thieves have stolen the car, driven it to the residence and burglarized the home before the owner even knew the vehicle was missing,” Wehrle said.
In 2015, 57,096 cars were reported stolen with the keys left inside. The NICB said that numbers are likely even higher because many people don’t want to admit their vehicle disappeared because they were careless about leaving keys behind.
California had the most thefts with keys left inside, at 22,580. Hawaii had none. Cars were most often stolen on a Saturday.
The top 10 dates where vehicles were stolen with keys inside all took place in December and November, indicating drivers are more likely to leave a car running when it’s colder outside.
The NICB advises motorists to always lock up, and not to leave their garage door opener inside their vehicle.
