U.S. judge delivers new blow to Venezuelan ‘first nephews’ on eve of trial

1:52 Surprise marriage proposal at Kansas City Municipal Court Pause

2:24 Penn State wrestling's Sanderson excited for season

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

1:50 Bull-Moose Party of Penn State invites fellow students to talk

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

3:07 Feds ready to monitor for, prosecute voter fraud, says Attorney General Lynch

1:20 Johnson: "If there ever was a moment for the third party...it's now"