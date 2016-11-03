U.S. judge delivers new blow to Venezuelan ‘first nephews’ on eve of trial

A federal judge isn’t making it any easier on the nephews of the first family of Venezuela, ruling as their drug trial is about to begin that he won’t block prosecutors from introducing evidence that the cousins lived a wealthy “lifestyle supported through illegitimate” income.
U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty of the Southern District of New York ruled in a final pretrial conference Wednesday that he also won’t stop the government from submitting evidence that Efrain Campo Flores and Francisco Flores de Freitas, nephews of Venezuelan First Lady Cilia Flores, planned to get drugs from Colombian rebels to smuggle to the United Stattes.
“The Defendants’ request to preclude the Government from introducing any references to the ‘FARC’ or the ‘Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarios de Colombia’ in the Defendants’ post-arrest statements is Denied,” Crotty wrote.
It’s the latest setback for Campo, 29, and Flores, 30, who are charged with conspiring to smuggle 800 kilograms of cocaine into the United States in a case that has further damaged U.S.-Venezuela relations. Crotty ruled last month that the men’s alleged confessions and recordings of them talking about a drug deal could be introduced during the trial.
Campo told U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents after his arrest that he was only making about $800 a week as the owner of a Panama-based taxi company. But during meetings with DEA confidential sources, he bragged about owning several Ferraris and having access to private aircraft.
The defense argued that the comments and pictures from the defendants cell phones that show them in different cars and properties doesn’t prove they owned any of the items and therefore shouldn’t be admitted as evidence.
“Evidence of unexplained wealth is inadmissible because the Government cannot lay a foundation that the Defendants lived beyond their legitimate means,” defense attorney Randall Jackson argued in court papers.
But the government argued that the evidence directly contradicts the nephews main arguments that they didn’t have ability or means to pull off such a complex plot.
Jury selection also began Wednesday and will continue Thursday. Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday.
Email: fordonez@mcclatchydc.com; Twitter: @francoordonez.
