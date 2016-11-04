She made up an affair to make her cheating husband jealous. Now another man is dead.

1:50 Bull-Moose Party of Penn State invites fellow students to talk Pause

2:09 Former Cubs player, Chicago native Jim Woods revels in World Series triumph

2:24 Penn State wrestling's Sanderson excited for season

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

2:00 Steps you can take to prevent injuries to children

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

0:38 Jerry Sandusky attorney Al Lindsay speaks

1:57 Video: Technology in education at CPI

4:23 Commencement highlights: Wisdom and wisecracks for the Class of 2016